National Beep Baseball World Series competition coming to Beaumont this summer

The sport has been around since the 1970s and you can see nine Texas teams compete right here at Cris Quinn Soccer Complex.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beep Baseball National World Series is coming to Beaumont.



The sport has been around since the 1970s and you can see nine Texas teams compete right here at Cris Quinn Soccer Complex.



You may be wondering what beep baseball is and what makes this sport unique?

It's not like regular baseball, but it's just as competitive. This July, 30-35 teams from all over the world will be coming to Beaumont to compete in the National Beep Baseball World Series.



“We have world-class blind and visually impaired athletes who come together every year for our world series,” said Blake Boudreaux NBBA President.



The Lonestar State is no stranger to the sport. There are nine teams throughout the state of Texas.



“To be able to bring things back to the Lone Star State and have the world series here in the Golden Triangle was very important for us,” Boudreaux said.



Like regular baseball, you have a pitcher and catcher, but they're on your team to induce a hit rather than strike the hitter out. But there's a twist.



“To create an equal playing field for everybody, everybody has to wear a blindfold,” Boudreaux said.

Sound is key. The bases and 16-inch softball have a beeper inside of them.



“If you pull the pin, it makes an auditory sound our bases are three-foot pile ones and once the ball is put in play it's the fielder's job to listen for this ball and pick it up in the air before the player who is batting makes it to the base which is 100 feet away,” Boudreaux said.



Although this will be Beaumont’s first time hosting the NBBA World Series, Beaumont has a good comeback story of their own.



“The Beaumont Beepers actually was a Beep baseball team here in Beaumont in the early to mid-80s,” Boudreaux said.



For the first time since the 80s, a new team called the "Golden Triangle out of Sight" is being formed, Boudreaux said this is why it's the perfect time for Beaumont to host the event.



“They could have selected any city across the United States, but for them to select Beaumont means we have the facilities that they need to stay and play their tournament here,” said Freddie Willard with the Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau.



But the Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau can't do it alone.



“Come out and work the merchandise tent on the fields,” Willard said. “We need people helping out at the concession stands. There's going to be something to do for everyone, but we just need the helping hands of the community.”



You can even talk and take care of the player's support animals. 400 volunteers are needed to host the NBBA World Series, and you're up to bat.

The 2022 NBBA World Series will be this July 24 through July 31 each game will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. that week. If you'd like to get involved reach out to the Beaumont Convention and Visitor's Bureau.