PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The names of two people killed in a head-on collision in Port Arthur on Friday, February 22, have been released.

Arron Breed, 48, of Port Arthur and Mark Anthony, 47, of Port Acres were both killed in the accident according to a Port Arthur Police news release. West Port Arthur Road closed in both directions for about two hours after two pickup trucks collided near the intersection with 61st Street around 7 p.m.

The crash took place in the 6100 block of West Port Arthur Road, and police confirm both drivers died. Neither vehicle had other passengers, and the investigation is still underway.