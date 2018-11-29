BEAUMONT — Work has begin on removing the old signs from the recently renamed Beaumont ISD stadium.

The BISD Memorial Stadium was officially renamed this past year from it's original moniker, the "Beaumont ISD Carrol A. 'Butch' Thomas Educational Support Center."

Work to remove the old name from the stadium began this past week following the end of football season according to the Beaumont Independent School District.

The $28,050 cost to remove the old name from both sides of the press box was funded by two anonymous $25,000 donations according to the news release.

The district will not incur any cost to change the signs the release said.

Beaumont City Council member Mike Getz presented a $25,000 check representing donations from local businesses at the BISD board meeting on October 18, 2018 Getz told 12News on Thursday.

In September 2018 Getz also submitted another $25,000 to the district that was raised from local businesses he told 12News.

In an effort to bridge divisions within the Beaumont community, the Beaumont ISD Board approved renaming the stadium to BISD Memorial Stadium at its regularly scheduled meeting on August 16, 2018.

The renaming of the stadium will honor current and former high schools and their alumni.

In support of this effort, the BISD Board also approved the establishment of an annual BISD Alumni Bowl football game and celebration.

Upon completion of the district’s procurement process, local company Setex Construction was selected to perform the job.

