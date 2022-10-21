Nadia Lee update: Search for missing 2-year-old continues in Pasadena

Nadia Lee is the daughter of a man in custody on a murder charge. Her mother was strangled and police suspect the toddler may also be a victim of foul play.

PASADENA, Texas — The search for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday resumed Friday morning in Pasadena, according to the Houston Police Department. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, a man in custody on a murder charge. Lee is accused of strangling Nadia's mother, Nancy Reed, and police suspect the toddler may also be a victim of foul play.

Volunteers with Texas EquuSearch searched the area of Pasadena Memorial Park and an area two to three miles from the park, as well as Jackson Hill Cemetery.

HPD said Nadia was last seen at her father's apartment complex on South Richey Street on Sunday around 8 p.m. There was DNA evidence of a crime at the apartment and police said they were investigating the case as a homicide.

Investigators said Lee was seen on camera near a dumpster for 20 minutes while pushing a stroller.

“We know that Nadia’s last known location – based off the totality of the evidence we have -- was October 16th, this past Sunday at approximately 8 p.m. at 331 S. Richey," HPD Sgt. Blake Roberts said.

Texas EquuSearch founder and director Tim Miller said on Thursday that his biggest fear is that Nadia won't be found.

"Time's not on our side," Miller said. "I don’t think any of us expect that happy ending. We do believe in miracles, and it would certainly take a miracle to get her back alive right now."

It is not known what Nadia was wearing but she may have had on a white short-sleeve T-shirt at the time of her disappearance. Nadia has brown eyes and black hair. She is about 2 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 50 pounds.

If she's not found today, Miller said the search would continue Saturday.

If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, contact HPD’s Homicide Division at 714-308-3600 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

Man accused of choking common-law wife to death, police say

Lee is charged with murder in the choking death of his common-law wife, 22-year-old Nancy Reed, police said.

“It is heartbreaking, it really is. My heart is just broken in half," Nora Lee, Nancy's mother, said.

It happened Tuesday night at the Sonesta Extended Stay Suites on Bay Area Boulevard in southeast Houston.

Police said it all started as an argument between the couple just two hours before the mom was killed. The young mom and dad were arguing over child custody when officers were called out to the area around 8:30 p.m.

After they thought everything was resolved, the police left. However, they were called back around 10:30 p.m. and found the woman had been choked. She later died at the hospital.

Police said the father claimed he was trying to stop her from harming one of their children.

"He thought she was choking the baby or the child," HPD Lt. Wilkens said. "Not sure which one yet. He got behind her to put her in a chokehold to stop her. She went unconscious and that's when he called us."

Nancy's family said she was staying at the motel because she was trying to get away from Jyron.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.

There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Help for domestic violence victims

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. The Houston Area Women's Center says its crisis hotline has seen a 20-percent increase in calls, which means 9,000 additional calls.

"I will be very transparent and say that our average wait time is about five minutes, but if there is an influx of very serious calls we are going to need to be on the phone for a very long time," HAWC CEO Emilee Whitehurst said.

Whitehurst attributes the wait times to staffing shortages and how long each call can take. But she urges victims, who often suffer in silence, to make that call and not hang up.

"If people have to wait, we encourage them to do so -- because on the other end will be a trained advocate who will believe you, who will support you, you will never feel shamed," she said.