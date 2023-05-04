NAACP Beaumont Branch helping registered voters understand 'notice of examination' letters, how to appeal cancellation

The Jefferson County Tax Office says they have sent 220 examination letters since February 1. A notice of examination means voter registration is under review.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The NAACP Beaumont Branch is helping Southeast Texans understand their voter registration status ahead of the May election.

The municipal election will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Early voting will be held from April 24, 2023 through May 2, 2023.

The branch says if you've received a notice from Jefferson County saying your registration is under review, there's still time to get it sorted out.

The deadline to register and be eligible to vote in May is April 6, 2023.

The Jefferson County Tax Office says they have sent 220 examination letters since February 1, 2023.

A notice of examination means voter registration is under review. If a voter doesn't respond to that notice, they'll receive a notice of cancellation.

There are many situations that can arise that would lead to a voter registration being under review.

These situations include duplicate registrations, questions of competence and even a felony conviction.

NAACP Beaumont Branch Chapter President Shedrick D. Evans says it's a common misconception that all felons can't vote, but under certain circumstances, some non-violent offenders are eligible to register.

"What individuals names have been pulled from the voters list because they were in the past may have been accused, or should I say received some type of conviction, but once they successfully serve their probation they were then able to vote," Evans said.

Anyone who has received a notice of examination should know there is a form to fill out on the back of that letter.

If you receive a notice of cancellation, you can appeal, or request a hearing in a signed letter, and deliver it to the Jefferson County Courthouse.

The NAACP works very hard to inform people of their rights.

"Beaumont local branch, we have integrity officers who they normally do research, but we work very close with the state secretary along with our local tax accessors office find out what individuals names have been pulled from the voters list," Evans said.

Political Analyst Thomas Taschinger says the Beaumont mayoral race is really driving voters to the polls.

"You have a grudge match. You have Robin Mouton. the incumbent who beat Roy West two years ago going against Roy West again and another candidate James Eller, which should be mentioned," Taschinger said.

The deadline to register to vote and cast a ballot in any Texas election is the 30th day BEFORE the election. The deadline to register and be eligible to vote in May is April 6, 2023.

The municipal election will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Early voting will be held from April 24, 2023 through May 2, 2023.

In Texas you can register to vote in the county you live in to be able to vote in all local, state and federal elections.

On election night all results will be posted at 12NewsNow.com/elections.