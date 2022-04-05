'A big part of Islam is community' | Muslim community in Beaumont excited to celebrate Eid together

Eid commemorates the end of a successful Ramadan.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Joy was felt in the Muslim community worldwide as they celebrated a three-day holiday known as Eid-al-Fitr.

The holiday began this week and Wednesday was day three. Eid commemorates the end of a successful Ramadan.

For the first time since the pandemic started, the Islamic Society of Triplex in Beaumont is excitedly celebrating amongst each other again.

Mohamed Ahmed is a board member. He said for two years the community was not able to come to the Masjid for Ramadan or Eid prayers.

Ahmed said his favorite part of Eid is the gathering.

“The gathering and a lot of people we did not see for a while,” Ahmed said.

Others said the energy levels during the celebration were at an all-time high. Like Ahmed, Ali Raza thinks that being around people in the congregation is what those that observe the holiday are most excited about.

“I think I just realized how much more there is than just coming to the mosque, you know,” Raza said. “We miss each other, you know, just generally just seeing someone you haven't seen in two years. You come to the mosque. You get to meet everyone. You get to pray.”

Hajrah Javed is a volunteer. She said it is nice being back together again after that feeling of disconnect.

“A big part of Islam is community,” Javed said. “I feel like the last two years we were praying at home so I feel like something was missing during Ramadan, so I think it's just really nice to be back together.”

At the heart of the Eid festivities lies family and togetherness sprinkled with traditions that follow.