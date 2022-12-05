Classic musical makes its way to Orange

The Lutcher Theater is excited to announce that the musical, My Fair Lady, will be making its way to their stage December 5, 2022.

The production is being brought to you by the Lincoln Center Theatre and Director, Bartlett Sher and is set to begin at 7:30 p.m., that Monday evening.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $90 and can be purchased on the theater’s site.

MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.”

“A sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time,” as referred to by Entertainment Weekly.

The musical will feature classic songs such as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain” and “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly.”

The theatre is excited to welcome an Orange native, Sophie Braud, back to the Lutcher stage for the performance of MY FAIR LADY.

The Lutcher Theater is a performing arts facility owned by the Nelda C. and H. J. Lutcher Stark Foundation and operated by Lutcher Theater, Inc.

The theater is the largest Performing Arts Series from Houston, Texas, to New Orleans, Louisiana, according to their webpage.

As stated in the company mission statement, Lutcher Theater Inc. is committed to presenting professional entertainment for the enlightenment and cultural growth of people living in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana and to better their quality of life and knowledge of the arts and humanities.

The Lutcher Theater invites the community to come and enjoy the live performance.