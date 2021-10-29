Museum of the Gulf Coast celebrates opening of new 'Music Hall of Fame'

A generous gift allowed for new technology to showcase Southeast Texas musicians.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Museum of the Gulf Coast likes to say it tells the story of our region, from Jurassic to the Joplin, but there's no doubt many come to the museum for the music. New technology will help visitors be able to see and hear from the legends who have called Southeast Texas home.

Dozens came together to celebrate the reopening of the museum's Music Hall of Fame. A generous gift from Susan and Ron Arceneaux helped make the upgrades possible. Arceneaux, a musician himself, hopes the area serves as an inspiration.

"When you get of a certain age, you start remembering your roots and how you got started," Arceneaux said. "And for young people, I think it gives them some hope that with a little hard work and some breaks along the way, that maybe they can strap on a guitar and a be a rockstar like a lot of these people here."

Museum Director Tom Neal said the Hall of Fame dedication was delayed while they waited for COVID to ease.

"The donation from the Arceneaux family allowed us to be able to add technology, touchscreens, and more space for more musicians," Neal said. "It’s just changed the whole way we do business in the museum. It was the right time and technology was there."

Arceneaux and his wife jumped at the opportunity to help with the music project.

"When Tom said this was on his target list, we said this is what we want to do," Arceneaux said. "People talk about this area being like a gumbo, and it really is when you talk about music influences from Southwest Louisiana, from the African American community, from construction workers that made it big. It’s really a great way to come see all of that at one time. We want to encourage Southeast Texas and the world to come and visit this new exhibit. You’ll be impressed."

The Museum in downtown Port Arthur also just opened a Woodstock exhibit in its rotating gallery.