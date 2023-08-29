Father, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide in north Harris County, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appears as if the father shot and killed his daughter before turning the gun on himself.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A father and his daughter were found dead Tuesday in what's believed to be a murder-suicide in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

It happened at a home in Marne Lane, which is near FM 1960 and the North Freeway.

According to Gonzalez, the 86-year-old man appears to have shot and killed his 54-year-old daughter before killing himself.

"It's a very tragic situation. We see murder-suicides far too often. Sometimes we assume that it may be marital discord, but sometimes it can be other issues as well," Gonzalez said.

They appear to have lived at the house together, and the father was possibly the caretaker of his adult daughter, according to Gonzalez. It's unclear what medical condition the woman was dealing with.

Gonzalez also said the man had a wife who was in hospice care and usually he would visit her every day. When he didn't show up to visit her, other family members became concerned and went to check on him. When they got there, they found the bodies.

A pistol was found inside the home and Gonzalez said there were no signs of forced entry.

