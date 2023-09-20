Artist of new mural outside Groves animal shelter hopes to shed light on animal cruelty

Artist Valerie Simoneaux's mural features two dogs, Lucy and Diesel, who were once at the shelter.

GROVES, Texas — An artist working with 'Mid county Paws of Hope,' an animal advocacy group, has just competed a mural on the side of a Groves Animal Shelter in dedication to two former surrendered pets.

The mural located on the City of Groves Animal Control building features two dogs, Lucy and Diesel, who were once at the shelter, according to Artist Valerie Simoneaux.

"We painted the dog on the right side, her name was Lucy, she roamed the streets of Groves. When she found a loving home, she sadly passed, but Diesel was a survivor of animal cruelty," she said.

Diesel was left in the 100 degree sun and ended up with major burns.

"It was a major healing process for him, so they wanted to put him on the building to just speak against animal cruelty and to make more of a positive impact to the animals in this area," she said.

Simoneaux said the bright and vibrant colors of the mural are meant to "capture attention and make people wonder what's going on here."

"The building used to look very rundown, it just wasn't bright and vibrant. Whenever I first got here, and I saw how the building looked, I was like 'wow, this can be made into something creative' and I just hope that brings attention and hope when people see it," she said. "It just brings them some sort of like enjoyment and, hopefully, wants to bring people to come look at what they have here and, hopefully, you know, adopt some of these animals and bring them to loving homes."

Simoneaux hopes that the story behind the art will help fuel efforts against animal cruelty.

The shelter is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device