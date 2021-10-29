Statewide, local propositions on ballot for 2021 Constitutional Amendment and Joint Election

In addition to the state propositions, there are local and school elections taking place.

BEAUMONT, Texas — There is a mix of statewide and local propositions that Southeast Texans are advised to keep their eye out for the upcoming 2021 Constitutional Amendment and Joint Election.

There are eight state propositions voters will have to decide on. The state-wide issues range from the rate of rodeo raffles to proposed changes in caregivers’ visitation rights in nursing homes.

Proposition 7 and 8 both deal with taxes. Proposition 7 would allow property tax exemptions for bereaved families, and proposition 8 would offer certain property tax exemptions for military families.

Proposition three, which is getting a large amount of attention, would ban the state from prohibiting or limiting religious services, including those in churches or other places of worship.

“If a local authority is shutting down businesses and other gathering places for safety reasons, they would not be able to do treat churches or houses of worship, in the same way” James Nelson, a political science professor at Lamar University, said.

This protection is a nod back to what happened when the pandemic first started.

“The state would be saying that we don't allow local authorities to say you cannot have religious services that those will continue regardless, and whether they continue will be left to the houses of worship,” Nelson said.

In addition to the state propositions, there are local and school elections taking place. The local issues are what Southeast Texans are interested in and will come to the polls for, Tom Taschinger, political analyst, said.

One issue that voters will have to vote on is the Groves and Port Neches Fire Department's request to be unionized.

“The firefighter proposals in Groves and Port Neches area, that would be a big change for their communities,” Taschinger said. “Again, larger cities, the police and firefighters have been unionized for years, and they bargain collectively with their cities.”

While unionization would give firefighters job protection, more money and benefits, Taschinger said it would require more funding and cost cities more money.

Some voters tend to be sympathetic to these concerns, Nelson said.

“When you're talking about first responders and jobs, it can be dangerous at times. Some voters even if it means, you know, service may cost a little more are okay with unions in that respect,” Nelson said.

Voter turnout is generally low for these odd-year elections, but low turnout makes the vote of every Southeast Texans that much more important. Both the statewide and local propositions could affect the Southeast Texan community.

Early voting ended Friday and election day is Tuesday, November 2.