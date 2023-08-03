Multiple fire departments contain large wildfire in Newton County, 160 acres burned

Burkeville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Charles Duckworth tells 12News the fire burned 160 acres.

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters from multiple fire departments have contained a wildfire in Newton County.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on August 3, 2023 in the area of RR 255 and Highway 87.

The fire took place in a wooded area with deer stands, pine trees and no homes.

The Burkeville Volunteer Fire Department, Toledo Bend Fire Department, Newton Volunteer Fire Department, Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department, East End Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service responded.

As of around 8 p.m. Thursday evening, the fire was contained according to Burkeville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Charles Duckworth.

Duckworth tells 12News the fire burned 160 acres.

A burn ban is currently in effect for Newton County.

Southeast Texas is also under a severe drought as the rainfall deficit increases.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.