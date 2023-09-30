Multiple fire departments respond to grass fire in West Orange

When firefighters arrived on scene they found that roughly an acre was on fire.

WEST ORANGE, Texas — The West Orange Fire Department is responding to a grass fire in West Orange.

The fire is located in the 2200 block of FM 1006 and firefighters responded shortly before 7 p.m.

The Orange Fire Department provided mutual aid.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found that roughly an acre was on fire according to West Orange Fire Chief David Roberts.

They immediately began to work on stopping the fire from spreading.

Nos structures were damaged according to Chief Roberts.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Chief Roberts stresses that Orange County is still under a burn ban.

Violating a county burn ban is a class C misdemeanor. Anyone violating a burn ban, if convicted, could face a fine and community service according to section 352.081, subsection G, of the Texas Local Government Code.

Those who get caught burning during a burn ban could be fined up to $500.

Section 352.081 of the Texas Local Government Code allows county commissioner courts to prohibit or restrict outdoor burning in all or part of the unincorporated areas of a county if the Texas Forest Service determines that drought conditions exist in a county or if the commissioner’s court finds that circumstances are present in all the unincorporated areas of the county to create a public safety hazard that could be exacerbated by outdoor burning.

County burn bans generally do not apply to outdoor burning activities related to…

Firefighter training

Public utility, natural gas pipeline, or mining operations

Planting or harvesting of agriculture crops

Burning conducted by a certified and insured prescribed certified “burn manager”

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.