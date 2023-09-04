Multiple fire departments respond to a woods fire in Buna, some homes are being evacuated

No structures are threatened at this time and no evacuations have been officially called but some homes begun to evacuate.

BUNA, Texas — A woods fire has broken out in Buna inside the property of a hunting club off of County Road 633.

Jasper County Judge Mark Allen told 12News that no structures are threatened at this time and no evacuations have been officially called.

Some deputies have begun evacuating door to door evacuation on CR 633 in the immediate area. Fire appears to be moving north according to Allen.

Jasper County Emergency Management is on the scene along with Buna Volunteer Fire Department, Evadale Volunteer Fire Department, Kirbyville Volunteer Fire Department, Roganville Volunteer Fire Department, Trout Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has been called for assistance.

Allegiance Ambulance is also at the scene. Four scooper aircraft are dropping water on the fire according to Allen.

Jasper County Deputies have Private Road 5157 at FM 1004 closed and only emergency personnel is allowed through.

The cause and size estimate of the fire are unknown at this time.

Judge Allen strongly urges anyone who does not live in the area to please stay clear.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.