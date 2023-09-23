x
Multiple fire departments battle a house fire in Vidor, no injuries reported

The cause of the fire is still undetermined but it's possible it was an electrical fire.
Credit: 12News

VIDOR, Texas — A family home is considered a total loss after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Vidor.

Orange County Emergency Service District #1 responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined but it's possible it was an electrical fire according to Orange County ESD #1 Fire Chief Robert Smith.

 Two boys were inside the house when the fire broke out while the parents were next door. The boys were able to make it out with no injuries according to Smith.

Orange County ESD #4 responded to a mutual aid call and Evadale Volunteer Fire Department helped out briefly in the beginning.

