NEDERLAND, Texas — Officials are investigating a fire that happened at a Southeast Texas high school on Feb. 12.

Nederland ISD contacted officials due to a car being on fire in the student parking lot around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The school says the fire was contained, and no one was hurt.

Cars close to the car on fire were damaged as well.

The situation is under investigation. We will update you when or if we have more information.

Nederland ISD news release..

