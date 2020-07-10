Vidor police investigate multi-vehicle crash with entrapment, air rescue called to the scene

The crash happened on North Main Street near Fillmore Street

VIDOR, Texas — Police and rescue crews are on the scene of a reported multi-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of North Main Street in Vidor.

According to witnesses at the scene, officials are working to free at least one person who is trapped. There are several police, EMS and fire crews on the scene.

The accident happened near Fillmore Street in a very busy stretch of Vidor. This is near Bayou Cafe and Domino's Pizza for those familiar with the area.

Air rescue has been called to the scene, indicating there are serious injuries.

According to early reports, a pickup truck collided with another truck carrying a welding machine. That truck had minor damage to the rear passenger side.

12News has crews on the scene and will have updates as soon as they are available.