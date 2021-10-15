Multi-vehicle crash on I-10 westbound near Wallisville causes major traffic delays

The condition of all the drivers involved in the crash is unknown at this time.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash involving at least six cars at the Trinity River near Wallisville.

The preliminary investigation revealed a two-vehicle crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday approximately one-half mile east of the Trinity River bridge.

The roadway was blocked in the westbound lanes due to the crash and traffic was stalled, according to a DPS news release.

After the crash, a 2010 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer traveling westbound failed to control its speed and struck at least six other vehicles.

A woman from New Orleans driving a 2020 Jeep SUV was reportedly life-flighted to Hermann Memorial for treatment, according to the release.

The condition of the other drivers involved in the crash is unknown at this time.

Drivers should expect delays as the DPS investigation continues.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.