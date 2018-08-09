PORT ARTHUR — A painting estimated to be worth millions is still on display at a Port Arthur museum.

The Museum of the Gulf Coast will be displaying the work, by little-known Port Arthur native Robert Rauschenberg, through the end of September.

RELATED | Early Rauschenberg painting arrives via armored car to be displayed in Port Arthur for next 60 days

The value of "Barely There" seems to be skyrocketing, according to the painting's owner, who has received offers of seven million and twelve million dollars. The owner said he expects the painting's value to reach 20 million as news spreads.

Rauschenberg painted the work in the 60s and gave it to a New York deli owner in exchange for food.

© 2018 KBMT