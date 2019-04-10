ORANGE, Texas — The doors are closing at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center after several agencies used the facility to distribute needed items to Imelda victims.

Hundreds of storm victims went to the multi-agency resource center Thursday to get supplies for cleaning and re-building.

Orange County Commissioner Robert Viator said the multi agency resource center offered a lot to victims.

"People are struggling of course, but people are coming through," said Viator.

Cleaning supplies, food boxes and hygiene kits were all handed out, thanks to groups like the Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

"Unfortunately, we have been through this before and so they know this can be hard to get through," said Viator.

More than 300 families came Wednesday, with Thursday's number surpassing that.

Michelle Tubbleville, the executive director for Disaster Rebuild said they worked alongside the county's emergency management team to make this happen.

"People are coming to receive services and we are excited about that," said Tubbleville.

Now that the doors have closed, folks will need to reach out to the individual agencies for help.

