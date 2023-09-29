Motorcyclist who died after crash on Highway 90 in Beaumont has been identified

Beaumont police identified Terry Champeaux II of West Orange has been identified as the motorcyclist who died.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash on Highway 90 in Beaumont Friday afternoon.

The Beaumont Police Department is investigating the crash.

Champeaux was traveling westbound on Highway 90 lost control and crashed, according to Beaumont Police Sergeant Thomas Swope.

An autopsy has been ordered by Justice of the Peace Benjamin Collins.

Champeaux was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash according to Collins.

It happened Friday, September 29, 2023 at 12:41 p.m. on College Street near Reynolds Road according to Swope.

Due to this crash, westbound traffic on Highway 90 near the intersection was rerouted, but it is now open again.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.