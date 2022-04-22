Motorcycle safety advocates hosting awareness rally in Beaumont Saturday in honor of motorcyclist

Family and friends of Corey Sennet Sr. will gather this weekend to honor his life.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Looks twice, save a life. That's the message from one family of one motorcyclist that hopes all drivers remember.

Family and friends of Corey Sennet Sr. will gather this weekend to honor his life. They are holding a motorcycle awareness rally.

Sennet died in a motorcycle crash along College Street in 2021.



Authorities ruled it an accident, saying dense fog may have played a role in the crash.

Family and friends don't want his death to be in vain. They say Sennet Sr. was laid-back and a very kind guy.

Saturday’s rally is dedicated to Sennet. But it's also meant to spread the word: All drives must share the road.

As April ends, May is an important month when it comes to motorcycle safety.



May marks Motorcycle Awareness Month, and in Jefferson County, some advocates are getting an early jump on the awareness part.



Sennet Sr. was killed in a motorcycle crash back in December of 2021



It was an early morning accident that changed his family's life forever.



“He was a good person he was a father of four, and he loved to work, took care of his children,” said Van Jordan, director of Cowboy Harley Davidson-Beaumont. “You've seen one, you have seen all four of them. He was a delightful young man, at 33 years old. You know his life was taken from him.”



Since 2017, deadly motorcycle crashes have slightly gone down nationwide.

But motorcycle advocates said that number is still too high.



Long-time riders want to remind you to keep your eyes on the road, so everyone can get home safely.

“We want to be around,” said Tony Nunez, co-director of Cowboy Harley Davidson-Beaumont. “I got a wife. I have grandchildren. I have a child and I want to see them, and make sure I live another 10 years to be around to see them.”



Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont is asking you to join them Saturday for a motorcycle awareness rally. Organizers want you to take a good look at Corey Sennet Sr.'s bike that’s still preserved and frozen in time.



“Even if you don't ride, come on out to Cowboys Harley in Beaumont,” said J.W. Dalton, a member of Cowboy Harley Davidson-Beaumont. “And be a part of it. We will have a couple of vendors, jambalaya, cooked by ole Dennis Malone, Tom Deck flooring company. We're gonna have a real good time.”

Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Mooney said both drivers and motorcycle riders need to be accountable when it comes to safety.