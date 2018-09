WINNIE — Texas state troopers want to know what led to an accident involving a motorcycle on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. near mile marker 834.

Drivers who are stuck in traffic contacted 12News to report miles of delays. Troopers couldn't tell us more about injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

Initially, all of the Eastbound lanes were closed. Drivers say traffic has slowly started moving again in the area.

© 2018 KBMT