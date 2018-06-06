On August 30 through September 5, Motiva initiated a controlled shutdown in response to flooding brought on by Tropical Storm Harvey. Operations are normal 10 months later.

A Reuters article published Monday says Motiva will not expand its refinery capacity. Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick says the article paints a misleading picture.

"Nothing could be further from the truth," Branick said.

Branick says that there was never any plan to expand the refinery operations. It is a move into petrochemicals that could produce jobs and spur growth.

"What Port Arthur is under consideration for is a petrochemical plant, because the Motiva leadership is considering expanding into the petrochemical industry in the U.S.," Branick said.

Motiva spokesperson Angela Goodwin tells 12News in a statement that two of its plants including Port Arthur are studying possible petrochemical projects.

“Final investment decisions on these projects are not expected to be made until 2019 and are dependent on strong economics, competitive incentives, and regulatory support,” Goodwin said.

Judge Branick says whether it's Motiva or one of the many other plants in the area, there will be growth.

"We'll continue to see a lot of job-creating and construction over the next several years," Branick said.

Goodwin says that Motiva has been assessing increasing refining capacity since 2017, considering options and locations.

Goodwin says that Tropical Storm Harvey’s timing and their decision to focus on locations outside of Port Arthur are coincidental.

