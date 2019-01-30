BEAUMONT, Texas —

Motiva presented over $890,000 to Hardin-Jefferson ISD on Tuesday.

The presentation was held at a student assembly to recognize the donation on the boardwalk of Henderson Village on Tuesday, Jan. 29. It is being given to help in post-Harvey flood recovery efforts.

Executive Vice President of Human Resources Ed Haloulos and Vice President and General Manager of Port Arthur Refinery Greg Lucchesi presented the donation to Hardin-Jefferson ISD Board President Michelle Yentzen.