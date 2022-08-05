Mother's Day crowds gave Beaumont restaurants much-needed boost after pandemic-related revenue loss

Restaurant owners said their revenue on certain holidays is double and sometimes even triple it's usual daily amount.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The sight of crowds filling restaurants was a relief for Beaumont restaurant owners after multiple pandemic-related issues led to a loss of revenue.

Mother's Day provided a huge boost as families went out to celebrate for dinner. Area restaurant owners offered specials to try and get the community to go out and go eat.

Restaurants owners said holidays like Mother's Day and weeks like Beaumont Restaurant Week give them a much-needed boost after a difficult couple of years of dealing with the pandemic.

Mother’s Day and Easter are two of the busiest days of the year for most restaurants. Some restaurant owners said their revenue on those days is double and sometimes even triple it's usual daily amount.

"We're always appreciative of people bringing their mothers in and celebrating a special day with us here at Madison's or Rikenjak's or Panorama," Frankie Randazzo, area restaurant owner, said. "It's a compliment to us that they trust us with that experience."

Randazzo owns several restaurants in Beaumont, Vidor and Lake Charles. He said Mother's Day always provides a big boost to his businesses.

“Mother's day will easily represent a doubling of revenue for many restaurants if not a tripling,” Randazzo said. “A place like Madison's where we seat over 400 people, that's a big day for us. So, we'll bring in extra managers, extra cooks, extra servers."

Randazzo said restaurants like his are counting on holidays and special occasions to make up for revenue lost during the pandemic. He described the large crowds seen on Sunday as a refreshing sight.

"We're still dealing with those supply line shortages and increased product costs, so it's an important day for a lot of local businesses to bring that revenue in,” Randazzo said.

Southeast Texans said they were happy to take their mothers out and spend quality time with them on Sunday. Customers said it felt good to eat locally and support area businesses.



"We usually have a bigger group, but yeah, it was just us today,” Athena Morgan, customer, said. "We, like, wanted some one on one time. It's been a minute so it just gave us the chance to have one on one time, and I just turned 21 so, yay! Mimosas! Crawfish!"

Randazzo said community members eating locally is good, not only for his business, but for other's in the Golden Triangle as well.

"It's important to support them as much as you possibly can. I've always said for years 'Find something you love locally and support it,” Randazzo said