Mother and her two daughters drown in the Gulf in Cameron Parish, Louisiana Sunday

CAMERON PARISH, La. — A mother and her two young daughters drowned Sunday in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

It happened in the Gulf off Long Beach Road. Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett told 12News campers saw a 3-year-old boy wandering alone.

When asked where his mother was, the young child said she was in the water, so campers called area law enforcement.

Responding crews recovered a 28-year-old woman, her 7-year-old daughter, and her 8-year-old daughter and rescued her 9-year-old son.

The mother was taken to a Beaumont hospital and the daughters were taken to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur. Judge Burnett pronounced the mother and her daughters dead and ordered autopsies.

The 9-year-old boy was flown to a hospital in Lake Charles. At last mention to Judge Burnett, the child was in stable condition.

While it is unclear what led to the tragic incident, officials believe the mother went in the water to help her children and got caught in a rip current, Judge Burnett said.

Officials believe the family moved to Texas from Mississippi after the dad got a job at the Golden Pass LNG Terminal in Sabine Pass. Their identities are not being released at this time.

Judge Burnett is sending an urgent warning. As summer approaches, he is urging anyone bringing children to lakes, pools, or any body of water where they can swim to be extremely vigilant and never let children out of their sight. He encourages making sure a lifeguard is around.

