BRIDGE CITY — A mother is pushing for more supervision on her son's school bus to Bridge City elementary.

Adriana Kirkpatrick said her 7-year-old son Gabriel Fortenberry was bullied on the way to school this morning.

She said she found out her son had multiple scratches on his face, neck and arm after a nurse called her.

"He just has claw marks all over him and he said the child also punched him and bit him,” said Kirkpatrick.

"Once those children leave our homes their safety is not in our hands anymore."

Unfortunately, Kirkpatrick said this is not the first time her son has been bullied on the bus.

She complained several times to the school district but aid the problems were never addressed.

“I spoke to the bus barn, the bus driver myself and it just continues to be a problem,” said Kirkpatrick.

This morning, she never received a call from the Bridge City ISD transportation department about the incident so she made a post about the bullying on facebook.

She took her son from school then stopped by the transportation office later to get answers.

“For my concerns to be expressed to the school so many times, and nothing to come of it, its frustrating,” said Kirkpatrick.

The Facebook post was shared hundreds of times and multiple parents made comments about similar issues on school buses.

One parent said her son was scratched as well while another complained her child was hit on the head with a binder on the bus.

A father made a comment that said “Bridge City is completely lost when it comes to transportation they have lost my son 8 times.”

The Bridge City ISD said it is investigating the incident and will follow the student code of conduct.

12news asked Bridge City ISD if the transportation department plans on hiring a school bus aid to supervise the kids but did not answer the phone.

“I’m hoping we can make a little bit of a splash so we can make a change for not only for my son, but for other students,” said Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick said her son was initially shaken up but he is in good spirits.

Statement from Bridge City ISD

An incident occurred this morning involving students on a Bridge City ISD bus. The event has been investigated, and we would like to assure the community this matter is being addressed in accordance with our district policy and Student Code of Conduct. We are not at liberty to discuss the details of actions taken regarding student discipline and/or personnel matters due to confidentiality. The district takes every situation involving the safety and well-being of a Bridge City students seriously. We share the concerns of our community about this situation, and we are dedicated to making our district a safe place to work and learn. At this time, no additional information is available to report.

© 2018 KBMT