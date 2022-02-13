Video shows the mother driving for about a mile before realizing the car was actually on fire.

SPRING, Texas — A mother and her child survived a terrifying situation in Spring and their dangerous escape was caught on video. They were able to get out of their burning car just before it went up in flames.

A firefighter who responded to the scene said they're lucky to be alive. Captain Tim Weiman works with the Spring Fire Department. He said crews responded to the scene on Aldine Westfield Road at about 4 p.m. on Saturday.

"I spoke with the driver of the vehicle and her young child both of them were very shaken but thankful that they were OK," he said.

Video shows the woman driving about a mile with her car on fire before pulling over.

Weiman said she had no idea the car was on fire.

"She did not notice the car burning. What made her really stop and notice, she said, she had smoke coming from her air vents," Weiman said.

According to Weiman, the woman's transmission light turned on moments before the car caught fire. Investigators said they believe the fire was caused by some sort of mechanical failure.

Weiman had advice for anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation.

"Maintain awareness of your surroundings, watch your vehicle, pay attention to those pesky lights that come on, and pull over and see what’s going on with your car,” he said.

The mother and child are counting their blessings after the close call.

Harris County Sherriff’s Office and the Precinct 4 Constable's Office have taken over the investigation.