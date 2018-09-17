BEAUMONT — You could call it mosquito misery! Southeast Texans have been battling the bites.

"Everywhere you go, as soon as you see somebody walking through the grass, you're going to see a crowd of mosquitoes following," Stephen Whycoff a Beaumont resident said.

With all of the recent rain the Southeast Texas has been getting, we just can’t seem to get rid of them.

"I’ve been trying to have my 2 year old son to not get bitten by them," Denisha Melvo a Beaumont resident said.

12News talked to Kevin Sexton with the Jefferson County Mosquito Control last week. He told 12news that crews have been doing everything they can. "I know it's frustrating, but the weather has really hampered our efforts, we've been spraying pretty much as much as we can around the clock," Sexton said. Rain hinders spraying.

The Southeast Texans at Rogers Park in Beaumont, telling 12News the mosquitoes should buzz off.

"Man, I always keep some Off on me; if you're from Southeast Texas you know about that Off," Whycoff said.

