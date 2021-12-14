Early-morning fire destroys Deweyville home Tuesday; No injuries reported

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen at the home at the time of the fire.

DEWEYVILLE, Texas — No injuries were reported in an early-morning house fire Tuesday in Deweyville.

Firefighters from South Newton County Emergency Services District Number One responded to the blaze at about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say the home in the 3000 block of County Road 3148 was completely destroyed.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen at the fire where no one was home at the time.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.