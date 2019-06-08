WINNIE, Texas — A nine-month undercover investigation led to the arrest of 16 people in Chambers County on Monday.

The District Attorney's office handed down 19 sealed indictments in connection with the investigation, and those arrested Monday are facing felony charges.

Investigators say most of the charges are for distributing illegal drugs, primarily methamphetamine.

This investigation began after a traffic stop by a deputy on October 11, 2018.

"That traffic stop revealed a methamphetamine arrest that then continued to grow into an undercover investigation," said Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

Restaurant owner and Winnie resident Angela Jones is praising law enforcement for the quick work on the arrests.

Jones owns Deep South Cuisine and says she's lived in Winnie all her life.

"We have a lot of respect for them cause they are doing everything they can to see the community safe," said Jones.

The undercover operation involved several agencies, including the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, Chambers County District Attorney's Office, the FBI, DEA and the Beaumont Police Department.

Sheriff Hawthorne said meth is an issue in Winnie and the surrounding areas.

"There is no doubt that the distributing of methamphetamine in the Winnie-Stowell area has been pretty simple and we think we have crippled that today," said Sheriff Hawthorne.

Hawthorne said more arrests are expected to follow, even after the 19 who have already been indicted.

"We still have more indictments that she [The District Attorney] will be turning down and we will do this again in the coming months," Sheriff Hawthorne explained.

Following Monday's arrests, Jones said she is feeling better about her city returning to its peaceful way.

"We just want our community back," said Jones.