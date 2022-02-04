Courageouscarlos | Community rallies behind Southeast Texas teen battling cancer, raises more than $9K

"In some of our darkest moments as a family, we have been constantly reminded by the community that they are there for us, they are supporting us."

NEDERLAND, Texas — The family of a Sabine Pass High School sophomore who is battling cancer said their community is constantly reminding them that they are not alone.

Carlos Rodriguez was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma in February of 2022 at 16 years old. The teen spent the last several weeks at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

“Carlos has cancer, and we’re trying to make him better,” Jonas Rodriguez, Carlos Rodriguez's nephew, said.

The teenager found support at the Houston hospital and at home in Nederland. A fundraiser in the form of a link sale was held in his hometown to support him and his family.

More than 1100 links were sold at Saturday’s event, and more than $9,000 was raised.

"The outpour of love and support has been tremendous," Adriana Rodriguez, Carlos Rodriguez's sister, said. "In some of our darkest moments as a family, we have been constantly reminded by the community that they are there for us, they are supporting us."

Many of the event organizers were teachers, coaches and students from Carlos Rodriguez’s school. They said everything that was sold was donated, which helps the profits.

In addition to the links, more than 300 shirts have also been sold to support Carlos Rodriguez and his family.

Those who would like to buy a shirt can go to the Facebook page set up for Carlos Rodriguez, 'Carlos' Courageous Fight against Lymphoma.'