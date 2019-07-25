PORT ARTHUR, Texas — CHRISTUS St. Mary in Port Arthur has closed its doors for good.

There are many who want to have a piece of the hospital's history and have requested a memento from the facility using an online form.

"It has a very special place for people. So recognizing that about 5 weeks ago, we opened up an online form where people can request a piece of St. Mary's history," Danielle Pardue, director of marketing and communications said.

Pardue said more than 600 people submitted requests for items from CHRISTUS St. Mary.

All of those requests came from folks hoping to get their hands on some last pieces of history before it's gone for good.

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Mary

"Well we know that St. Mary's holds a special place in our community's hearts as it does to us as associates," Pardue said.

The hospital is set to be demolished soon, after standing in the same place since the 1930s.

"You're looking at 90 years worth of history, that's a long time. It's a very rich legacy in the Port Arthur community," Pardue said.

People have requested things as specific as room number plates, light switches and plants.

Others have asked for more general things, like pictures.

All of the medical equipment will donated to other facilities.

"As good stewards of our resources, we will be doing whatever we can to repurpose those at our other facilities in Southeast Texas," Pardue said.

Pardue said they're done taking requests for keepsakes.

They ask the people that have requested items be patient.

The distribution process could take several months.