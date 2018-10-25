PORT ARTHUR — This week Port Arthur hosts the Texas state tournament put on by the American Cue Sports Alliance.

Over 400 people play in this tournament every year, and Port Arthur native and restaurant owner Tony Nguyen is the reason it’s coming here.

"Growing up right next to a pool hall that's all I did. Go to school, go home do your homework, play a few games of pool and I just fell in love with it,” Nguyen said.

Some people say they love pool for the competition, and others like Megan Hardin says playing gives them some peace.

“For me it's my down time, it's my stress reliever," Hardin said.

Hardin came from San Antonio to compete in this weeks events, and says she’s impressed with the turnout, especially from the women.

"We've really brought a lot of the ladies out, I'm just amazed by the number of women that are here just at the event," Hardin said.

Both Nguyen and Hardin say they want to share their love of pool with the people of Southeast Texas.

