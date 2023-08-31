More than 200 foreign exchange students are waiting for host-homes to become available in Southeast Texas

International Cultural Exchange Services, the non-profit, hopes to place at least 50 students in Texas out of 200 students on the waiting list.

BUNA, Texas — As school is back in session, there are more than 200 foreign exchange students waiting to be hosted in Southeast Texas homes.

Southeast Texas already plays host to students from countries like Spain and Italy who live with families for 10 months.

As they experience life as an American teenager, the 14 to 18-year-olds come fully prepared with money, insurance, speak English and bring a global view to the area.

To become a host family to an international exchange student, you must have a big heart, an extra bed and the desire to give parental guidance.

International Cultural Exchange Services lets host families pick the students they believe will vibe best with them.

This school year, International Cultural Exchange Services has placed four foreign exchange students with families out of the 200 students on the waiting list.

The nonprofit hopes to place at least 50 more students in Texas.

"Here in Southeast Texas, I have placed kiddos, in lots of different school districts, and they've all been very welcoming. And so, even if we could find ten of those 50, that would be fantastic. You know, it would make a huge difference for the kiddos and the families," said Regional Administrator of International Cultural Exchange Services, Amanda White.

After 20 years of marriage and infertility, Jeremey and Amanda Page became a host family to Arthur, a French foreign exchange student, last year.

This year, they are hosting two boys, Marcos from Spain and Tommaso from Italy.

"And then this avenue came and I was like you know what I've always wanted to be that sports dad, that dad to a son or to a daughter. To have that proud dad moment this year cause both of them are going to play football for Buna High School. And so I get to finally be that dad of an athlete," said Jeremey Page.

"You're opening your home not only do you help them learn our English language, about America. But you get to learn about them. Get to learn about their culture without ever leaving your house. You're asked to provide them a bed, one meal a day, a quite place to study and transport to school," said Amanda Page.

For a family who couldn't have children, they found a different route to parenthood.

"People ask me, 'How are you gonna do it again?' And I was like easily, 'It's not goodbye, It's just like 'hey I'll see you soon.' They just came and stayed with us a little and we helped them grow. And they helped us grow," said Jeremey Page.

Most schools have already started, but if you're willing to open your home to a foreign exchange student, the application process ends August 31, 2023.