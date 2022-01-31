Medical Center of Southeast Texas job fair boasts more than 100 interviews slots at job fair

In-person interviews will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and virtual interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Medical Center of Southeast Texas has more than 100 interview spots open for an upcoming job fair as they look to fill positions.

The center will hold a job fair on Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022. In-person interviews will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and virtual interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Job listings for available positions can be found on Indeed. These positions include:

Respiratory Therapist

Registered Nurse -ICU

Registered Nurse – Telemetry

Registered Nurse, Labor and Delivery

Registered Nurse NICU

Registered Nurse, Emergency room

Pharmacy Technician

Physical Therapist

Social Worker -LMSW

Emergency Medical Technician – Paramedic

Infection Control Nurse

Cardiovascular/ Operating Room RN

For those who apply for one of the listed positions through Indeed, interviews for each position will be held virtually. After signing up, an email containing instructions on how to connect.

Applicants are highly encouraged to join the virtual interview from a quiet area using a mobile device with a working speaker, microphone, and camera. The dress code for the interview is business casual.

It is highly suggested that applicants make sure that their network connection can support an online session. Plugging in ethernet cable or a strong Wi-Fi will help avoid time delays during your conversation.

Officials with the Medical Center of Southeast Texas said they are always looking for dedicated healthcare professionals to join the team and offer exceptional benefits.

