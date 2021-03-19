COVID-19 priority shifts as more people get vaccine, less getting tested for virus

A year after the region's first confirmed coronavirus case, the focus has now shifted from testing to vaccinations.

BEAUMONT, Texas — As coronavirus numbers trend downward across the region, more people are being vaccinated and fewer are being tested. It's a reality that has forced providers to adjust, and it's causing concern for health experts.

A year after the region's first confirmed coronavirus case, the focus has now shifted from testing to vaccinations.



"I would definitely say we are seeing a decrease in number of people seeking COVID testing, even since the beginning of the year," said Chief Executive Officer Dena Hughes with TAN Healthcare.



Tan Healthcare has gone from traveling across Southeast Texas offering tests to now only providing the service in the office. Hughes says the demand is no longer there.



"The number of people that were requesting tests started to diminish and decrease and so we change, naturally, when the needs of the community changes," Hughes said.



In Hardin County, it's gotten to the point where officials are considering closing one their COVID-19 testing sites.



"At this time, we are offering it to the end of March, and we are looking to extend pass March if the need is there," said Director Sharon Whitley with the Hardin County Health Department.

So, is widespread testing still needed?

A Southeast Texas doctor says yes.



"Yes, it's a good thing to do, obviously, from a scientific standpoint you wanna track where the virus is going. It's just that we haven't been able to accomplish even in the heat of the battle," said Dr. Msonthi Levine, Golden Triangle Internal Medicine.



Even with the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Levine believes it’s best to know your status.



"You still can get an infection, you still can get infected with the vaccine and you still can get sick with the vaccine. It's just your chances are very, very low," Dr. Levine said.



Research continues into whether the COVID-19 vaccines can reduce transmission of the virus. There are still a number of places offering coronavirus testing across Southeast Texas.