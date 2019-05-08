LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Liberty County investigators continued the search today after human remains were found in a wooded area near CR 133N last week.

More remains, along with other 'valuable evidence' was found according to a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release.

RELATED: Remains found in Liberty County wooded area recently underwater, investigators say

RELATED: Man riding tractor looking for lost cow finds body in Liberty County field

Cadaver dogs, EquuSearch and Sheriff's Mounted Posse were part of the search according to the release.

From a Liberty County Sheriff's Office news release:

Search efforts resumed today at about 8:30am by Investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by Texas Rangers in a wooded area on CR 133N in the South portion of the county where human remains had been found last week. Utilizing searchers from Texas EquuSearch, Sheriff’s Mounted Posse and five cadaver dogs from the Texas Search and Rescue organization the day-long search turned up several additional human remains as well as assorted other pieces of valuable evidence. These items were uncovered when the recent flood waters of the Trinity River receded and the smaller tributaries became dry.

All the human remains will be turned over to the lab in Jefferson County for DNA examination as no confirmed identification can be determined at this early stage. The investigation is on-going and Sheriff’s Investigators are asking the public to forward any information they may have regarding this case to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392 STOP (7867). All callers to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and a “tip” may lead to a cash reward. (END)