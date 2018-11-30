BEAUMONT — It's a dangerous trend across the nation; drivers illegally passing school buses and it's happening here Southeast Texas.

That’s what 12News found as kids in Beaumont were being dropped off from school. It’s putting your kids in danger.

We wanted to see what an average day looked like for a Beaumont Independent School District bus driver. Our cameras were rolling as bus drivers picked up students from two schools.

After two hours, 12News released the footage to Todd Coleman, director of transportation of the Beaumont Independent School District.

"Well I am looking at a bus stopped with stopped signs out and the car just ignores it and it just drives on by. And they shouldn’t have," Coleman said.

The driver in the video broke the law. Bus drivers are responsible for getting more than 6,000 BISD students said they feel helpless when they see a driver breaking the law.

"We try and take our extra time even more than normal to try and make sure a car isn’t about to pass," Sabrina Willis said. Willis has been driving a school bus for more than 20 years. "But everything we do, we can’t stop a car from passing."

This is a serious problem nationwide.

A study by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services surveyed bus drivers in 38 states. During a single day during the 2017-2018 school year, just more than 100,000 school bus drives reported nearly 85,000 vehicles passing their buses illegally. If that’s just one day, the survey estimates 15 million drivers nationwide break the law in a school year.

Texas State law requires drivers traveling in either direction to stop when approaching a stopped school bus that has its flashing lights on or its stop arm extended.

The only exception, if you are driving on a divided highway with a clear barrier. Those behind the bus must stop. Those traveling in the opposite direction can proceed with caution.

Bus drivers said they usually see violations on a multi-lane road like College Street. During the ride along, all drivers stopped for the bus.

But on another multi-lane road, one vehicle stopped just in time.

"It appears that he almost didn’t see that the bus was stopped, he’s right close up on the bus while the stop signs are out. Again, in the event the student runs behind the bus, even though they aren’t supposed to you don’t want to be that close. That could change your whole life," Coleman said.

Just ask the families of those who lost a child in a school bus stop crash.

Last month, at least five children were killed and seven injured when they were hit by drivers near school bus stops.

"It’s just like if something were to happen to your child, it’s like it’s happening to ours," Willis said.

A powerful message coming from those who are working to keep your kids safe.

"If you are unsure if you are supposed to stop when you see a school bus, if you see red lights, just stop," Willis continued.

Plowing passed a school bus that’s stopped is a misdemeanor. Drivers are fined between 2-hundred and 1-thousand dollars. Second offense, fines plus possibly a suspended license for up to 6 months.

In light of the recent fatalities an online petition has been created to make passing a stopped school bus a violation of federal law.

