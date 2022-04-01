Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School community completes over 2,500 hours during annual service day

Service projects included serving food to the homeless, bringing food to the elderly, gardening, and yard maintenance.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Students, faculty, staff, and volunteers at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School gave back to the Southeast Texas community on Friday for their annual service day.

The service projects included serving food to the homeless, bringing food to the elderly, gardening, and yard maintenance, according to the school.

The goal was to complete over 2,500 hours by the end of the day. 300 students, 50 faculty and staff, 20 parents, and 30 other agencies participated in the event.

Below is a list of organizations serviced:

All Saints Episcopal School

Art Museum of SETX

Beaumont Children's Museum

Beaumont Heritage Society

Calvary Baptist Church Missionary House

Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital

Family Services of SETX/Women's & Children's Shelter

Garth House

Girls' Haven

Human Society

Julie Rogers "Gift of Life" Program

Market to Hope

Nutrition & Services for Seniors

Our Lady of Assumption Parish

Port Arthur International Seafarers' Center

Shorkey Center

Some Other Place

SETX Family Resource Center

SETX Food Bank

St. Anne Catholic

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Also on 12NewsNow.com…