Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School community completes over 2,500 hours during annual service day

BEAUMONT, Texas — Students, faculty, staff, and volunteers at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School gave back to the Southeast Texas community on Friday for their annual service day.
The service projects included serving food to the homeless, bringing food to the elderly, gardening, and yard maintenance, according to the school.
The goal was to complete over 2,500 hours by the end of the day. 300 students, 50 faculty and staff, 20 parents, and 30 other agencies participated in the event.
Below is a list of organizations serviced:
- All Saints Episcopal School
- Art Museum of SETX
- Beaumont Children's Museum
- Beaumont Heritage Society
- Calvary Baptist Church Missionary House
- Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital
- Family Services of SETX/Women's & Children's Shelter
- Garth House
- Girls' Haven
- Human Society
- Julie Rogers "Gift of Life" Program
- Market to Hope
- Nutrition & Services for Seniors
- Our Lady of Assumption Parish
- Port Arthur International Seafarers' Center
- Shorkey Center
- Some Other Place
- SETX Family Resource Center
- SETX Food Bank
- St. Anne Catholic
