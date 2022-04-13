Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School athletic director placed on administrative leave after 'misspeaking' to student

Laurence Williams in a statement said he “unfortunately misspoke” to a student and the statement was overheard by a school police officer.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The athletic director at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School was temporarily placed on administrative leave for a comment he made to a student.

In a statement, Laurence Williams said he “unfortunately misspoke” to a student, and what he said was overheard by a school police officer. The incident was reported to the proper authorities, the statement says.

School administration and the Diocese of Beaumont "immediately" responded and placed the athletic director on administrative leave until an internal review was conducted, according to Williams.

"I'm sorry for any angst this may have caused the school community, and for anything I might have said that was misperceived. Thanks be to God, please know that I am being reinstated tomorrow, Holy Thursday," Williams said.

Williams said the safety of the students comes first, and he loves and appreciates the entire Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School community

He also said he believes his situation proves that “everyone, no matter our position or engagement on this campus, is held to a high standard in line with our common goals at MKCHS, and the safety and protection of all of our students, faculty, and staff.”

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Laurence Williams full statement:

Good afternoon Kelly family. It is important for me to address the MKCHS community today, which I so love and appreciate. Last week I unfortunately misspoke to one of our students. This statement was overheard by a school police officer, who reported the incident to the proper authorities.

The unfolding of this situation proves that everyone, no matter our position or engagement on this campus, is held to a high standard in line with our common goals at MKCHS and the safety and protection of all of our students, faculty, and staff. Because of the incident report, the school administration and the Diocese of Beaumont had to immediately respond by placing me on administrative leave until an internal review was conducted.

Again, the safety and protection of our young people comes first as prescribed by Diocesan policies and procedures. I'm sorry for any angst this may have caused the school community, and for anything I might have said that was misperceived. Thanks be to God, please know that I am being reinstated tomorrow, Holy Thursday.