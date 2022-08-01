First case of monkeypox reported in Beaumont

The virus can spread through contact with body fluids, lesions, or shared items that have been contaminated with fluids by a person with monkeypox.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont Public Health Department has announced the first case of Monkeypox documented in the city.

The health department's epidemiology division is still investigating and getting more details on the case according to a news release from the Beaumont Public Health Department.

The general public is not currently considered to be at risk according to the health department.

The health department is working with the state and federal health officials to monitor this first case the release said.

Suspected monkeypox cases in Beaumont are reported health department's Epidemiology Division by phone at (409) 654-3603 or by fax at (409) 835-2545.

The virus can spread through contact with body fluids, lesions, or shared items that have been contaminated with fluids by a person with monkeypox such as bedding according to the heath department.

It can also spread through respiratory droplets to persons in close proximity after prolonged exposure of ore than three hours. Symptoms may include rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes, and body aches.

Cases have been reported nationwide within sexual networks. Persons who are at high risk for monkeypox exposure should be aware of their risk and seek medical attention through their primary care provider if they develop any symptoms the release said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Read the full City of Beaumont news release below...

