MONEY MONDAY: Financial hacks can help parents deal with rising costs while trying to feed the family

BEAUMONT, Texas — Parents are struggling with the rising costs of feeding their families, but two Southeast Texas moms have tips on dealing with inflation without breaking the bank.

Meredith Perry is a mom of three and a budget coach with her husband at One City Church. Over the years, she says she's had to adopt quite a few hacks that work for her household.

“We come together and we sit down I am the one that has a calendar so I'm like okay, we've got you know, school tuition or ballet tuition coming up, we have a birthday we have whoever's holidays coming up and said this is how much I'm gonna need and we just kind of really work together as a team to set goals,” Perry said.

She says outside of setting a strict budget, money apps and couponing have been life savers when it comes to cutting down costs.

“I do like receipt check-in programs and so there's one that I really like called Fetch and you scan a picture of your receipt and you earn points for it. After you earn so many points, you can redeem your points for gift cards, " Perry said.

Geralyn Trahan is also a mom of three. She and her husband are also firm believers in meal prepping in their house. Adopting healthier habits helped them cut down costs significantly.

“Take a step back, look at your expenses and it's going to be hard it's going to be a shocker but you have to do it if you want your children to live a healthy lifestyle,” Trahan said.

Trahan also says social media has helped her develop new financially-savvy mom hacks.

“I get on Youtube and I look on TikTok to find these different mom hacks," Trahan said.

Trahan and Perry gave these tips on how you can save money around the house:

Write down your budget

Stretch your dollar by buying in bulk

Use a financial advisor or coach

Stick to your grocery list

Don't be intimidated by healthy food price