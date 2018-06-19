"The water in the ditches, it's stagnant," Port Acres man Danny Moore said referring to standing water in his yard.

That’s the main issue that Moore has with living in Port Acres.

He’s lived in his home for 26 years and says he didn’t have any flooding issues until last year.

"Harvey was the first time that I got water on any of my property, it's recent and then we flooded again in January," Moore said.

And that sad feeling stays in the minds of residents when showers arrive. Moore says that's why many people want to leave port acres.

"We have more for sale signs on this street since Hurricane Harvey then we've had houses sold the entire time I've lived on 67th Street,” Moore said.

Moore wants to continue living in the area.

His city council representative Harold Doucet says he was in the area on Monday and doesn’t expect water to get into any homes.

Moore is hoping the drainage issues are fixed.

"We're in a bind right now. Everybody wants to move out and no one can sell,” Moore said.

Council member Doucet says that if any people experience issues with flooding, they should call the city at (409) 983-8100.

© 2018 KBMT