Firefighters control late Monday night fire in West Jefferson County

HAMSHIRE, Texas — Firefighters in West Jefferson County kept a fire from spreading across an entire building near Winnie late Monday night.

The Hamshire Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at DCP Midstream in the 28500 block of Texas 124 at about 11:50 p.m. according to a Facebook post from the department.

The fire started as an electrical fire inside the building and spread to nearby offices the post said.

Hamshire firefighters put out a call for help and firefighters from Chambers County Emergency Services District 1 and Jefferson County Emergency Services District 4 responded according to the post.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one end of the building and keep it from spreading throughout the entire structure the post said.

DCP Midstream is a "Fortune 500 natural gas company" that is one of the country's largest largest natural gas liquids producers and processors according to it's website.

The company is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

