Mom credited with saving two girls from drowning Sunday at Bridge City birthday party

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A quick-acting mom at a birthday party on Sunday in Bridge City is being credited with saving two girls from drowning.

A 9-year-old and a 14-year-old girl were unresponsive after being pulled from a swimming pool at a birthday party on Hardy St in Bridge City, according to Capt. Elgin Browning of the Bridge City Fire Department.

The mom jumped into action, performing CPR on both girls, and was able to revive both of them before firefighters arrived at the home, Browning told 12News.

Both girls were taken by ambulance to the Orange County Airport on Texas Highway 87 where they were flown by helicopter to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston according to Browning.

Both girls wee in stable condition when they left for the hospital he said.

