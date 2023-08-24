Could you have mold in your home? What and where to look for mold and how it could effect you

As Alamance-Burlington School System works to remediate mold at multiple schools throughout the district, it begs the question, what about our homes?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week mold concerns have become a growing problem throughout Alamance-Burlington Schools, but what about inside our home?

There are signs to watch out for and even symptoms your body can experience around mold growth.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, mold is everywhere, including in the air and on most surfaces.

It's when those mold spores grow in a moisture-rich environment that it becomes a problem.

Dr. Mishi Jackson, with Novant Health, says toxic mold can cause allergy-like symptoms.

Including a runny nose and itchy, watery eyes.

If mold is the trigger, your symptoms should improve when you leave the affected area.

Although symptoms tend to be mild, some could be triggered more than others.

"These types of mold that they find in buildings can be particularly symptomatic-causing to people, especially if you have chronic lung disease or if you have immunosuppression," said Dr. Jackson.

Mark Onuffer with Berico Heating and Cooling says it's a good idea to regularly check around your house for areas prone to mold growth.

This includes areas with excess moisture and limited ventilation including laundry rooms, closets, and cabinets.

Condensation from your HVAC system can also cause issues if it doesn't drain properly.

"We've gone in many crawlspaces over the years and they will be fully insulated and on the bottom of the insulation floor joist you'll see the mold start to form because that's where the moisture is going, and it sits there and it starts breeding," said Onuffer.

What if you find mold growth in your home?

Onuffer says should contact an expert who can properly clean it and prevent it from returning.

Air cleaners and changing your furnace filter regularly can help prevent mold growth throughout your home.

Having an HVAC technician service your heating and air system can also help find problems early before they become a much more expensive issue.

As for Alamance-Burlington Schools, officials there say they will continue to clean the mold from impacted schools.