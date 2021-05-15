Mobile vaccine clinic available to Port Arthur ISD students, parents throughout May

The opportunity to get vaccinated will be available on specific dates and campuses over the next two weeks.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Independent School District and the Gulf Coast Health Center are teaming up to administer doses of the Pfizer vaccine to eligible Port Arthur ISD students and their parents through a COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic.

The opportunity to get vaccinated will be available on specific dates and campuses over the next two weeks, according to a news release from the district.

Dates and campuses listed for the mobile vaccine clinic:

Memorial 9th Grade Academy and Memorial High School - May 18-19

Wilson Early College High School - May 20

Thomas Jefferson Middle School - May 24-25

Abraham Lincoln Middle School - May 26-27

Although the Food and Drug Administration recently expanded emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children age 12 and up, Port Arthur ISD students between ages 12-17 must have parental consent to receive a shot. Parents must also accompany the student unless he or she is 18 years old or older.

MORE| See the district’s consent form on the Port Arthur ISD website or Facebook page.

The mobile clinic will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the dates listed. Students who sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine will receive their dose at their home campus.

Parents and students who get their first dose at the mobile clinic will receive a reminder to take their second dose.

The district says the COVID-19 vaccine is completely voluntary and is not a requirement for students or staff.



