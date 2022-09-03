Mobile IV therapy business offering convenient COVID-19 treatment options across Southeast Texas

While they specialize in many IV treatments, monoclonal antibody treatment is their most popular menu item.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Due to those low COVID-19 infections, the Beaumont Infusion Center will be closing its doors this Friday.

Treatment options are still available for those who test positive, thanks to one local business.

With our infusion treatment closing soon, Katie Powell with IV Solutions said this will give people a convenient option.

IV Solution TX is a mobile IV therapy business servicing all of Southeast Texas.

“We've had an abundance of calls with the COVID during the spike with great results with that treatment,” Powell said.

IV Solutions recently received a shipment of the antibody treatments, but it comes at a time where COVID-19 cases are down.

“Unfortunately, you know, we've kind of hit it on the back end, where this it's not during this height, but there are still positive cases,” Powell said.

Low COVID-19 infections led to Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick deciding to close the Beaumont Infusion Center this Friday in hopes to stay that way.

“The infusion center was in treating you know, approximately 80 patients per day. That number's down to a trickle right now and one that our local medical facilities can handle,” Branick said.

Nurse Powell said the timing couldn't have been more perfect.

“As they are closing, we have a shipment and can service, you know, Southeast Texas and anyone who is positive with COVID-19,” Powell said.

To receive the monoclonal antibody treatment, it has to be within the 10-day window of testing positive.

“Any illness calls, we try to do same day or next day, and once everything is set up in the home, once the IV is started the infusion, takes about an hour,” Powell said.

Powell said after the IV treatments, her patients often express how they start to feel like themselves again.

“This particular review was like ‘It's been so long since I've felt human again,’ and that touched my heart I was like, to be able to make somebody's quality of life better,” Powell said.

Powell said the goal is to refresh others back to health.

As long as they have antibody supplies, they will service all of Southeast Texas Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, head over to their website at ivsolutionstx.com.